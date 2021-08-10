Lancaster County had the 11th-highest per-capita rate of new COVID-19 cases over seven days among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, according to federal data, as community transmission of the coronavirus continues to grow here and nationally.

The county saw 83 new cases per 100,000 population from Aug. 2-8, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows. Only 10 counties had higher rates: Northampton (128), Potter (109), Monroe (102), Adams (99), Beaver (98), Philadelphia (91), Lehigh (86), Dauphin (85) and Lawrence and Wayne (84 each).

For a time on Monday, the CDC placed Lancaster at a “high” level of transmission before new daily data dropped it back into the “substantial” category, which it climbed to last Tuesday.

While Lancaster County’s case rate is measurably above the statewide rate of 69 cases per 100,000, it is only about half the national average of 205 new cases per 100,000 over the past week, according to the CDC.

State Department of Health data show just how sharply new cases of COVID-19 have jumped in Lancaster County in the past month. Through Monday, the county averaged 78 new cases per day over the past week, up from a pandemic low of just four per day a month ago, according to state health department figures, which differ slightly from the CDC data.

The current case rate in Lancaster County is slightly above the rate at the pandemic’s initial surge in April 2020, but is well below the daily average of 422 new cases in mid-December.

"I think people have to be particularly aware of their surroundings,” said Dr. Joseph Kontra, chief of infectious diseases at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. “You can get the delta infection whether you're vaccinated or not. Although certainly if you're not vaccinated your risk is far greater."

Because of the high transmission level in Lancaster County, Kontra said people should — regardless of their vaccination status — mask up, indoors and out.

"If you're not vaccinated, wearing a mask and socially distancing are really the only things you can do to prevent infection," he said. “The odds are that sooner or later you’ll be infected.”

Hospitalizations here have increased, too, but not dramatically, according to state health department data. As of Monday, the county had averaged 14 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals over the past week, up from 12 a week ago, seven two weeks ago and five a month ago. By comparison, the rolling, seven-day average had peaked at 167 hospitalized patients in December.

Noting that hospitalizations for COVID-19 at the moment are rather low, Kontra said he expects that to change.

“Cases rise first and then hospitalizations rise a few weeks later,” he said.

After the number of hospitalizations rise, Kontra said it’s only a matter of time before ICU admissions and deaths climb.

Ryan Coyle, a spokesman for WellSpan Ephrata Community Health, said the hospital was unable to respond to an inquiry by LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday because of a high volume of media requests.

Amber Depew, a spokeswoman for UPMC Lititz, said an expert in infectious disease was unable to respond.

Mitigations measures unchanged

The CDC is advising people in areas reporting substantial or high transmission rates to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

Gov. Tom Wolf said during a recent visit to Lancaster County that he has no intention of bringing back mitigation measures put in place when the virus first spread through the state.

Lancaster County chief clerk Lawrence George on Monday said no changes will be made to the masking policy for county government buildings.

Republican county commissioners Josh Parsons and Ray D’Agostino did not respond to a request for comment.

Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman said he “strongly encourage staff and visitors to wear masks inside county facilities.”

Officials at Penn Manor, Manheim Central, Pequea Valley, Elizabethtown Area, Lancaster and Lampeter-Strasburg school districts reached Monday while the county was briefly in the “high transmission” designation said they are not adding mitigation strategies, such as mask requirements, based on the CDC’s data. Under high transmission, the CDC recommends canceling high-risk sports and extracurricular activities, particularly those that are held indoors. No school district signaled any such cancellations.

The county’s coroner has reported one COVID-19 death so far in August, after a July total of six, which was the lowest full-month tally since the start of the pandemic, which has now claimed 1,057 lives here.

Staff writers Alex Geli and Carter Walker contributed to this report.