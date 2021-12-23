Lancaster County reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally since January. That brought December’s total to 99 ahead of the Christmas holiday, according to data from the county coroner’s office.

The county has added 39 deaths since Dec. 16 alone and is on track to record about 140 for the month of December. That would be just shy of January’s total of 143 deaths, which was the third-deadliest month of the pandemic.

The spike in deaths followed a sharp increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations last week, which set a pandemic record on consecutive days, with 180 patients reported on Dec. 14 and 186 the following day, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Though hospitalizations plateaued this week, COVID-19 cases have risen steadily in the past few days, with the county’s seven-day average hitting about 360 cases a day on Wednesday.

People who are not fully vaccinated continue to comprise the vast majority of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, making up about 85% of the total COVID-19 patients and all but two of the 13 COVID-19 patients on ventilators Thursday, according to hospital data.