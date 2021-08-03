Lancaster County is now considered to be at “substantial” level of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Per the latest CDC guidance, people in areas reporting “substantial” or “high” transmission rates are urged to again wear mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
In light of "substantial" COVID-19 transmission in Lancaster County, will you wear a mask indoors?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines transmission rate by studying new cases per 100,000 residents and the rate of new positive tests in the last seven days.
“Substantial” transmission rate is defined as counties having between 50 and 99 new cases per week, and “high” transmission is more than 100 cases per week.
According to the CDC’s data, Lancaster County has seen an 86.5% increase in cases in the last seven days, and a 1.84% increase in positivity rates. New hospital admissions related to COVID-19 have seen a 100% increase in the last 7 days.
The CDC reports 274,221 residents – or 50.2% of the county's total population – are fully vaccinated.