Lancaster County recorded more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 last week, placing it among only 14 of Pennsylvania's 67 counties in which community transmission of the virus is considered high.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people in areas reporting substantial or high transmission rates to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

The rise in COVID-19 infections and spread of the contagious delta variant, the dominant strain in the country, comes as Lancaster County school officials prepare for the first day of class later this month.

Most school districts here, some facing intense pressure from families and conservative political groups, are not requiring masks and putting in place little to no social distancing even though students will be leaning in-person five days a week.

Mask-optional policies are in conflict with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Department of Education, who all have stated students, faculty and staff should wear masks regardless of vaccination status. School officials say while they’re monitoring state and federal guidance, they are leaning heavily on local data to make decisions, as surges in COVID-19 cases happening across the country have not been as significant here. Barring an official mandate from the state or federal government, most school officials said, they will not require anyone to wear a mask, at least to begin the school year. The only Lancaster County school district that has signaled a mask requirement, at least for unvaccinated individuals, for the upcoming school year was School District of Lancaster.

The CDC defines high community transmission as 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period. Lancaster County recorded 103 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, according to the government agency. That's the seventh-highest rate in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.

Northampton County near Allentown has the highest rate of new infections, 157 per 100,000 residents over the past week.

The only other nearby counties recording high levels of community transmission are Cumberland and Dauphin, both of which reported 101 new cases per 100,000 residents over the same time period, CDC data show.

The CDC defines "substantial” transmission rates as between 50 and 99 new cases per 100,000 residents in a week.