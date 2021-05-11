The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center will host a special event to provide COVID-19 vaccinations and resources to veterans and active members of the military this Saturday, the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition announced.

The event, which will take place at the vaccination center at Park City Center from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., coincides with Armed Forces Day, honoring those who serve or have served in the U.S. military, the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition said in a press release. Free coffee and raffle prizes will be available throughout the day.

“This is our way to celebrate the men and women in our community who so bravely serve our nation,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, the vaccination center's site director and chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition.

“We want to give them the same shot of hope that hundreds of thousands in our community have gotten,” he added. “They protect us; this is our opportunity to protect them – and their families.”

The event will also feature the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' Mobile Vet Center, which offers direct counseling, outreach and care coordination to military veterans, according to the news release. The mobile center serves as an extension of brick-and-mortar VA Vet Centers located throughout the country, including ones in Lancaster and Harrisburg.

The Pennsylvania National Guard will hold an awards ceremony to recognize those who have served onsite and coalition partners as part of the event, the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition said. About 50 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have been volunteering at the center in both clinical and nonclinical roles since mid-April.

For more information, or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit VaccinateLancaster.org or call 717-588-1020.