Starting Friday, the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center is expanding its same-day walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials with the mass vaccination site at the former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center also announced that it is extending evening hours by 30 minutes, also starting Friday.

The changes come after the Pennsylvania Department of Health opened vaccine eligibility April 19 to all Pennsylvanians 16 and older.

The center started offering a limited number of walk-in appointments last week.

Same-day appointments are available daily from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Advance appointments can be arranged by calling 717-851-1020 or visiting VaccinateLancaster.org.

“With a continued increase in vaccine supply, we now have the ability to offer our community members convenient options for getting their COVID-19 shot,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, site director and chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said in a press release.

Lancaster General Health is the lead health care partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition.

Ripchinski added, “Our community has a real shot of hope to finally get past this pandemic. But to do it, we need everyone's help.”

The center, which opened on March 10, marked its 100,000 dose on Sunday.