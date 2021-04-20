At approximately 9 a.m. Sunday, the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center hit a new milestone in the fight to defeat COVID-19: 100,000 vaccines in arms.

The moment was marked with a lei around the neck of Keith Branch at the site of the former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center and an announcement over the public address system.

“I was just looking for royalty checks or a new car or something,” the 56-year-old Lancaster County resident said tongue-in-cheek.

Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center Co-Director Judy Brendle said cheers, applause and a few tears followed the announcement.

“It’s really a celebration that we share with our entire community,” said John Lines, a spokesman for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. Each jab puts the community “that much closer to ending the pandemic,” he said.

Lancaster General Health is the lead health care partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition.

The center is set up to provide 6,000 vaccinations a day, a number officials had expected to hit for the first time on Saturday. Instead, officials vaccinated roughly 5,500 people at the site Saturday.

It’s difficult to know, with Pennsylvania having opened up vaccine eligibility to all Pennsylvanians 16 and older, whether interest has exceeded available doses.

Last week, though, officials reported a 2% cancellation or no-show rate. This week, the no-show rate is 4%, Brendle said.

The no-shows have opened up dozens of same-day appointments starting at 1 p.m. inside the center’s mall entrance, LNP | LancasterOnline reported last week.

“We don’t waste doses that are already drawn up in the syringe,” said Brendle, noting the site has open appointments for this week.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit VaccinateLancaster.org or call 717-588-1020.