After more than three months of operation, the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center administered its final COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday evening.

The mass vaccination center, which permanently closed Wednesday, gave its last “shot of hope” around 6:30 p.m., the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition said in a news release.

Gregory Picart, 35, of Lancaster, the center’s final patient, was given a celebratory Hawaiian lei and greeted with cheers from the Vaccinate Lancaster team after he received his shot, according to the news release.

More than 238,000 shots were administered at the center since its opening on March 10, the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition said.