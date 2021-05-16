The Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center administered its 200,000th COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, according to the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition.

Sheri Yohe, 47, of Lancaster, was the recipient of the 200,000th shot administered at the site since it opened on March 10, the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition said in a news release. Yohe was greeted with a surprise gift card and applause from Vaccinate Lancaster staff.

The vaccination center, located at the former Bon-Ton department store in Park City Center, has seen a recent uptick in demand for vaccinations, with about 1,500 first doses and 2,000 second doses expected to have been administered on Saturday, according to the news release.

“It’s so gratifying to our partners and our entire Vaccinate Lancaster team to see such incredible support from our community,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, the vaccination center’s site director and chief clinical officer with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, lead healthcare partner for the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition.

The milestone coincided with the vaccination center’s Armed Forces Day celebration, also the first weekend children ages 12 through 15 were eligible to be vaccinated.

“How fitting that we are celebrating our 200,000th vaccination on the same day that we’re honoring our men and women in the Armed Forces,” Ripchinski said. “After all, our military service members and our veterans have given so much to this country. Today, we celebrate them while also celebrating our community members who’ve gotten their ‘shot of hope’ – for themselves, their families and their community.”

The center partnered with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which had its VA Mobile Vet Center onsite in the parking lot, the Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition said. A small awards ceremony was held to honor the 50 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard who have been volunteering at the center in both clinical and nonclinical roles since mid-April.

“It’s an honor to partner with our community, and I think it’s a model for how it should be done,” said Brig. Gen. Edwards Little Jr., assistant adjutant general of the Pennsylvania National Guard, who presented awards to three Guard members, as well as certificates of recognition to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and Rock Lititz as key partners in the Vaccinate Lancaster initiative. “This is a great example of how we should all work together.”

For more information on the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center, or to schedule a vaccination appointment, visit VaccinateLancaster.org or call 717-588-1020.