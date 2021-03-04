Shots could be going into arms at the COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Lancaster County as soon as Wednesday, when the soft launch is slated to open to the public.

After first announcing plans last month, the project is “complex and fast moving,” Brett Marcy, spokesman for the vaccination site, told LNP | LancasterOnline Thursday.

Training for the roughly 150 personnel needed to run the site is expected to take place over the weekend, Marcy said. Once up and running full speed, the county’s mass vaccination site is expected to inoculate up to 6,000 people a day.

Marcy said he didn’t expect open registration to begin until Monday or Tuesday next week, once they’ve learned how much vaccine, if any, the Pennsylvania Department of Health will kick in for the effort. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital has pledged doses to get the site up and running.

“When I say open to the public on Wednesday, I don’t mean full throttle 6,000 vaccinations a day,” Marcy said. “It’s going to be very limited.”

Patients can register online at vaccinatelancaster.org or by phone. Registering does not mean registrants have an appointment.

The registration process, Marcy said, is still being worked out.