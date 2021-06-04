Hospitals across the state saw their operating margins drop during the last fiscal year due, according to a recent report, a trend related to the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Locally, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and UPMC Lititz exceeded the 3.73% operating margin statewide, while WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital was lower, according to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council report released Thursday.

Operating margin measures revenue above or below direct costs.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital saw its operating margin drop to -1.61% in fiscal year 2020, according to the report.

“The impact of COVID-19 on our healthcare system is the primary driver between FY19 and FY20 profit margins,” Laura Buczkowski, WellSpan Health senior vice president and chief financial, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “While staying committed to caring for patients in the community and responding to the unique needs of the pandemic, elective care was temporarily deferred. This caused a decrease in revenue while we were still incurring operating costs.”

The 122-bed nonprofit hospital had an operating margin of 6.07% in fiscal year 2019.

Published annually, the 2020 report shows the operating margin for the state’s 164 general acute care hospitals was 3.73% last fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2020.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital saw its operating margin contract 5.13% to 7.09%.

“We pivoted from meeting the daily health-care needs of our community, to effectively and safely caring for COVID-19 patients,” John Lines, spokesman for Lancaster General Hospital, said in an email. “Those changes came at great cost.”

UPMC Lititz rebounded after its operating margin sank to -19.09% in fiscal year 2019.

It’s unclear what contributed to the 2019 losses. Kelly McCall, a UPMC Lititz spokeswoman, didn’t respond to LNP | LancasterOnline questions inquiring about the lost revenue.

Despite the financial pressures caused by the pandemic, UPMC rebounded showing a 7.64% operating margin last fiscal year.

“Our hospitals are busy,” Edward Karlovich, UPMC executive vice president and chief financial officer, said in a May 28 press briefing discussing the first quarter of 2021.

Karlovich added, “We’re looking forward to a positive year and reinvesting into our communities.”

‘These are troubling indicators’

In fiscal year 2019, hospital operating margins were 5.61% in Pennsylvania.

Operating margins shrank 1.89% last fiscal year to 3.73%.

The American Hospital Association warns shrinking margins could threaten the financial stability of health systems and their ability to provide services.

“In FY20, 38% of Pennsylvania hospitals posted a negative operating margin, and 18% of Pennsylvania hospitals posted an operating margin between 0% and 4%,” Joe Martin, the council’s executive director, said in a press release.

The council was created by state statute in 1986 to address skyrocketing health care costs and stimulate competition.

Martin added, “These are very troubling indicators.”

None of the county’s health systems spoke with specificity about the cost drivers.

But experts have blamed the pause on elective procedures early in the pandemic and patients putting off care.

In a recent interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, LGH CEO John Herman said colorectal and breast cancer screenings, for example, are still down roughly 15%.

Researchers at the Center for Health Policy and Research also found Pennsylvania hospitals reported significant costs increases for drugs, labor and supplies. Released Tuesday, the report also found hospitals were “economic anchors,” contributing more than $143 billion to the state and local economies in 2019.

“Our earnings are reinvested in the health system, its people, facilities and programs, to ensure our community has access to high-quality and advanced health services,” Lines said.