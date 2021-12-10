Faced with chronic bed shortages and rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, Lancaster County hospitals over the past three months have increasingly resorted to diverting patients, LNP | LancasterOnline has learned.

The county was on the verge of setting a pandemic record for COVID-19 patient hospitalizations after the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 173 patients in area hospitals Thursday, just shy of the 178 reported on Dec. 10, 2020.

Patient uptick also has resulted in extended handoff times that could jeopardize the ability of ambulance crews to respond to 911 emergencies.

A handoff is the transfer of patient information and responsibility between caregivers. Pre-pandemic, the patient handoff in Emergency Departments would take 20 minutes, tops. Now — according to Lancaster EMS — ambulance crews can spend up to two hours waiting in a hospital hallway because of hospital bed delays.

“What’s happening now is becoming the norm,” said Bob May, executive director of Lancaster EMS, the county’s largest ambulance provider.

May added, “There are no beds. You can’t put people on the floor.”

It is important to note that an emergency department diversion is not the equivalent of a hospital closure. Emergency departments and hospitals must continue to accept patients.

A diversion does, however, give the hospital time to make contingency plans, as well as shuffle patients around.

The primary driver of these increased patient diversions to other hospitals and slower handoff times — local health care officials said — is the unvaccinated.

“We are seeing the same numbers of people despite having vaccines available,” said Dr. Michael Seim, senior vice president and chief quality officer for WellSpan Health. “If we want to stop closures in the emergency department, we need people to get vaccinated.”

As of Friday, 287,000 people in Lancaster County – or 52% of the county’s population – are fully vaccinated, while 32,095 are partially vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

“Vaccination is our biggest opportunity to stop diversions,” Seim said.

‘The second highest peak’

COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday dropped to 164 patients, state data shows.

At least 116 of those COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

On this day last year, LGH had 118 COVID-19 hospitalizations, said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for LG Health and the face of Lancaster County’s response to the pandemic.

The majority of LGH patients — 80% to 85% — are unvaccinated, Ripchinski said Friday. Even with this most recent surge, less than 1% of total hospital hours result in diverted patients, he said.

“If you have less in-patients, you’d have more capacity to take care of the community,” Ripchinski said.

Across WellSpan Health’s six acute care hospitals, 90% of in-patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, which represents 41% of all patients.

As of Dec. 8, UPMC hospitals across the system, which includes Maryland and New York, were caring for 766 COVID-19 inpatients — 24% of whom are in Pennsylvania hospitals, according to the health system’s data.

“Right now, we are seeing the second highest peak of COVID inpatients since last winter,” said Tyler Wagner, a UPMC spokesperson.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting new, daily COVID-19 hospital admissions nationally will increase between 4,800 and 14,800 through the end of the year.

What’s happening locally, hospital officials say, reflects this national trend.

Penn State Health officials, for example, are diverting lower acuity patients to maintain access for trauma, stroke and heart patients, said Barbara Schindo, a health system spokesperson.

“Divert status is a recognition that there is an influx of patients, and we need to ensure we can adequately meet the care demand with quality and patient safety as guiding factors,” Schindo said.

The health system operates several outpatient centers and medical groups in Lancaster County and will open a hospital next fall in East Hempfield Township.

“We do not turn either ambulances or people away if they arrive onsite,” Schindo said.

‘It very well could mean scaling back services’

As dire as COVID-19 hospitalizations have become, it’s only projected to worsen through the holidays.

State-level forecasts, on which the Pennsylvania Department of Health depends, shows the Keystone State could see as many as 1,000 daily COVID-19 hospitalizations through the end of the year.

When Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health implemented a color-coded reopening system last year based on an average number of positive cases per 100,000 residents, Lancaster County commissioners pushed back saying the metric should be based on hospital capacity.

“Generally speaking, and in my opinion, this is yet another reason why independent public health expertise, capacity, and advice, such as a County Public Health Department, would be beneficial to the County Board of Commissioners,” Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman said in an email.

Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Josh Parsons did not respond for comment.

In recognition of rising infections, state Republican senators Thursday, including House Speaker Bryan Cutler called on Wolf to reconvene the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, saying in an open letter that health systems would benefit from the bipartisan effort.

“The feedback we are hearing from our local hospitals in our communities is that most are operating at 110% percent capacity with lessening ICU beds and medical-surgical beds available by the day; many are experiencing 10-20 hour extended emergency room wait times and have had to implement temporary ambulance diversion policies,” the letter reads in part.

While it’s uncertain how widespread the use of critical care diversion is in Pennsylvania, it is clear the state Health Department is sufficiently concerned to have launched bi-weekly, regional meetings with hospitals and EMS groups to “address constraints and challenges across the healthcare ecosystem,” Mark O’Neil, a department spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

All of this has a domino effect.

Lancaster EMS, which is not impervious to the labor crisis that has left nearly no sector unscathed, is feeling the squeeze.

The private nonprofit is down about two dozen EMTs and paramedics, which represents about 15% of the workforce. Coupled with increased staffing and supply costs and a reimbursement shortfall from Medicare and Medicaid, the true cost is not yet known.

But to shore up recruiting and retention efforts, Lancaster EMS this week announced a $700,000 commitment to increase wages.

Lancaster EMS Deputy Chief Jerry Schramm said the belt-tightening could mean keeping positions open, putting off replacing ambulances or worse.

“Overall, it very well could mean scaling back services,” Schramm said.