An annual hospital performance report released Wednesday shows Lancaster County’s three hospitals had expected or lower than expected mortality and 30-day admission rates in four categories during the pandemic that LNP | LancasterOnline examined.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council’s Hospital Performance Report provides information on volume, outcomes and costs on 14 medical conditions and surgical procedures for Pennsylvania’s general acute care hospitals. The report released today covers the federal fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020.

The conditions LNP | LancasterOnline scrutinized were heart and respiratory failure, sepsis and stroke.

“This report shows statewide declines in mortality and readmission rates for many of the conditions reported,” Barry Buckingham, the council’s executive director, said in a press release.

A hospital readmission is when a discharged patient is readmitted following a procedure and is used as an outcome measure of the effectiveness of treatment. The lower the rate, the better.

Mortality and readmission rates could have been higher than expected. But none of Lancaster County’s three hospitals — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital —had higher than expected rates in the four compared conditions.

Other takeaways from the report:

• LG Hospital performed the majority of procedures in each of the categories LNP | LancasterOnline inspected.

• The cost differential differed by procedure and hospital, from as little as a $8,250 difference for heart failure to as much as $13,301 for respiratory failure.

• Only two hospitals had both a lower than expected mortality and readmission rate for at least one of the examined conditions and procedures: LG Hospital for respiratory failure and WellSpan Ephrata for sepsis.

While the report includes discharge data from the pandemic, COVID-19 patient outcomes were not analyzed because these cases were considered atypical, complex and not the intended scope.

Pneumonia-Aspiration and Pneumonia-Infectious conditions, which are typically included, were excluded because of methodology limitations for high-risk patients hospitalized during the pandemic.

The report, however, did compare 14 different medical conditions and surgical procedures, finding higher mortality rates for COVID-19 patients for every compared category except for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Blood clotting in the lung, diabetes, heart attack, sepsis and stroke were among the conditions compared, among others.

Among the statewide findings:

• In-hospital mortality rates decreased in four of the 13 reported conditions from 2015 to 2020, with the greatest decrease in respiratory failure, which dropped from 12.3% in fiscal year 2015 to 9.3% in 2020, a 3% decline. Other conditions with significant declines were sepsis (0.8%), stroke (0.7%) and heart failure (0.2%).

• 30-day readmission rates decreased in 11 of the 14 reported conditions from 2015 to 2020. The greatest declines were in kidney and urinary tract infections, which declined 1.8% from fiscal year 2015 to 2020. Other readmission declines include respiratory and heart failure, diabetes, stroke and blooding clotting in the lung, among others.

Formed in 1986 to address rising health care costs, the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council is an independent state agency tasked with stimulating competition.

To read the performance report in full, visit https://www.phc4.org.