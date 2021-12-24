Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has seen a 20% increase in demand for COVID-19 tests over the past month as the more transmissible omicron variant threatens to overwhelm hospitals and Lancaster County residents head into the holiday.

UPMC, WellSpan, Penn State Health and the Atlanta-based urgent care center in Lancaster, Patient First, also report more patients are clamoring for these tests.

Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan Health spokesperson, said the health system has seen a 12.3% increase over the past week.

“We attribute this to a combination of increased community spread of COVID-19 as well as requests for testing prior to holiday gatherings,” Coyle said in an email.

Experts say the rush on testing is driven, in part, by rising COVID-19 cases and a resurgence of the flu, which has symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus and virtually disappeared last season with adherence to mitigation strategies such as social distancing and masking.

“We do generally see an increase in visits over the holiday season as other doctors’ offices often close for the holidays,” Todd Krickler, a Patient First spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Krickler declined to say how large of an influx the center is experiencing.

To stretch the limited supply, these health care providers are limiting testing to patients exhibiting one or more COVID-19 symptoms.

This is all comes as major pharmacies have put caps on the number of rapid home tests consumers can purchase.

The United States has struggled throughout the pandemic to have enough tests to meet demand. In response, President Joe Biden announced earlier this week that the government intends to purchase a half- billion at-home COVID-19 test kits.

‘Evolving pandemic environment’

On Tuesday, CVS and Walgreens announced curbs on the number of at-home coronavirus test kits consumers can buy.

“We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment,” John Standley, Walgreens’ president, said in a statement.

Walgreens has limited test purchases to four while CVS has set it at six.

At-home tests cost roughly between $7 and $24.

Both pharmacy chains warned of temporary shortages.

These measures come as omicron — the fastest spreading variant yet — takes hold in the U.S., sending customers flocking to testing sites, where they often wait in line for hours, and pharmacies, where at-home tests have been flying off shelves.

Virus cases have been rising.

Earlier this month, Lancaster County thrice bested its previously unenviable record for COVID-19 hospitalizations of 178 set on Dec. 10, 2020.

As of Dec. 22, the seven-day, new case average in Lancaster County was 360, according to state health department data. The record was set on Dec. 9, 2020, when the seven-day average in the county hit 429.

In Pennsylvania, the seven-day average on Dec. 22 was 8,266. The statewide record was set last year on Dec. 15, when the seven-day average was 10,630.

Local hospital officials expect this latest wave to crest in January, as it did last year.

‘Overall need and vulnerability’

Citing a short shelf life, Abbott Laboratories, a main manufacturer of rapid tests, said it makes more than 50 million BinaxNOW rapid antigen test kits each month, but expects to ramp up to 70 million in January.

The School District of Lancaster and others will get some help from Union Community Care next week.

The federally qualified health center expects to receive and distribute more than 16,000 COVID-19 Antigen Self-Tests next week, said Nicole Specht, a Union Community Care spokesperson.

“We had only one day to gauge community need and place the order, so we quickly reached out to community partners and ordered based on response and overall need and vulnerability,” Specht said in an email.

Federally qualified health centers like Union Community can order free COVID-19 tests through the Health Resources and Services Administration’s testing supply program.

Other Union Community Care recipients include the School District of Lebanon and homeless coalitions.

Both school districts are expected to receive a pallet of test kits.

Specht said the organization will reorder test kits as it is able.

The New York Times contributed to this report.