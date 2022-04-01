A local agriculture official shared with the county’s health advisory council Friday his concern about the impact on farmers’ mental health a bird flu outbreak could wield on the state’s largest poultry producer: Lancaster County.

Gregory Martin, a Penn State Extension educator, stressed that the strain of avian influenza case killed a bald eagle in Chester County last month does not represent a public health threat.

“This is not a foodborne illness,” Martin said. “We do not process dead birds.”

But it does pose a real threat to Pennsylvania’s $1 billion egg and poultry business.

Pennsylvania is the fourth largest table egg producer in the United States. Lancaster County, Martin said, is Pennsylvania’s largest poultry producer.

No action was taken by the Lancaster County health advisory council.

The council — which held its first business meeting after a get-to-know the county introduction last month — is advisory only.

The council was approved by Lancaster County commissioners last fall along party lines to provide data analysis and recommendations to detect, prevent and respond to illnesses that pose a public health threat.

Each of the county’s four major health systems have a presence on the nine-member council.

The strain of avian influenza sparking concern now began circulating in United States in December and has since infected wild birds and poultry livestock in more than 20 states, including Pennsylvania.

Avian influenza or bird flu is an airborne respiratory disease that naturally spreads among wild aquatic birds and domestic poultry. While bird flu does not normally infect humans, sporadic cases have been documented.

The public is at a low risk for contracting the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This story will be updated. Check back later for more on this story.