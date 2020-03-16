Lancaster County Courts are telling jurors to stay home for the next three weeks in order to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"In anticipation we are telling jurors they will not need to report at least through April 3rd," Court Administrator Mark Dalton said in an email Monday. "Even non-jury trials are likely to be rescheduled or settled."

Last week the courts also said they are looking to utilize video-hearings as much as possible for hearing that cannot be held off.

In line with that effort, prisoner transports from the Lancaster County Prison to the courthouse have been suspended, according to a tweet from the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office Monday morning. Neither Warden Cheryl Steberger nor Sheriff Chris Leppler could be immediately reached for contact.

