Homebound seniors in Lancaster County who need a COVID-19 vaccination will continue to be able to receive one in their home for at least another year.

The county commissioners on Wednesday unanimously approved the extension of a contract with the Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Agency through June 30, 2022. It was originally set to end last week.

The program, first started in March, delivered vaccinations to 283 individuals as of June 30. Another 13 individuals are scheduled for their second shot in July, along with 15 receiving their first shot.

Seniors eligible for the service must be 60 years of age or older and unable to obtain a vaccination outside of their home because of chronic or short-term illnesses, according to the contract.

Seniors who opt for the service will be contacted by the Office of Aging to communicate scheduling information. LEMSA representatives administering the vaccine will remain with the seniors for 15 minutes after administration to ensure there are no negative side effects, according to the contract.

Residents with questions about the in-home vaccination service can call the Office of Aging at 717-299-7979.