Teachers and staff from Lancaster County’s public and private schools will start receiving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, according to the local intermediate unit.

The number of teachers getting vaccinated is unclear, but the Lancaster-Lebanon IU13 expects to receive about 5,400 vaccine doses in the first found of inoculations — the second round is slated for the end of March or early April, said Shannan Guthrie, IU 13 spokeswoman.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that the initial shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine would be devoted to the 200,000 or so public and private school faculty and staff throughout the state.

The IUs — 29 throughout the state — will act as the host sites for the state’s effort to vaccinate school employees, PEMA Director Randy Padfield said in a press release last week.

The vaccine doses will go directly to the IUs, according to a state spokesperson, and the Pennsylvania National Guard will collaborate with the IUs to administer the vaccines.

“Our teams include medical specialists who can perform tasks such as administering shots, and general-purpose personnel who can assist with non-medical tasks,” said National Guard public affairs officer Brad Rhen.

According to a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesperson, PEMA and the IUs distributed a survey last week to gather information on how many public and private school teachers and staff members are interested in receiving the vaccine.

“The survey responses were ranked by a priority lens provided by the Commonwealth to determine the order of those receiving vaccinations,” Guthrie said.

Three are more than 11,000 educators, support and auxiliary staff in Lancaster County, according to 2018-2019 state Department of Education data.

Conestoga Valley School District announced in a letter Monday that the school system would have an early dismissal Thursday and online classes Friday and Monday to accommodate employees getting vaccinated.

The school district’s eligible 170 employees will begin getting vaccinated Thursday, according to the letter.

A letter to families in Warwick School District said that staff would be inoculated between Thursday and Saturday; however the school district does not anticipate transitioning to online instruction during that time.

