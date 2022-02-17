A Lancaster County drug and alcohol treatment and recovery center has been awarded a grant of more than $125,000 to address substance use and overdose while preventing potentially traumatic childhood events.

The National Association of County and City Health Officials announced the $129,393 award to Gaudenzia Inc. earlier this week.

Supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the association’s Comprehensive Community Approaches to Preventing Substance Use program awarded more than $3 million to eight sites, including Gaudenzia.

“Gaudenzia has long been a leader in providing evidenced-based treatment to this marginalized and often-stigmatized population,” Pat McKernan, Gaudenzia chief of staff, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline. “We know from our deep experience in this area that keeping families together leads more women to seek treatment and provides better outcomes for all.”

Although Gaudenzia has three campuses in the county, only the Vantage program at 208 E. King St. in Lancaster city is receiving money as part of this grant.

Gaudenzia is a family-oriented treatment center with a 24-bed residential program in Lancaster County for pregnant and parenting women caring for up to two school-aged children. Formed in 1968, the organization operates 51 facilities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C., and serves nearly 20,000 individuals annually.

The association is finalizing the contract process with Gaudenzia, which is expected to be completed by month’s end, said Amie Myrick, the program analyst who oversees the grant program.

More than 40 local health departments and community organizations nationwide applied for the grant awards, Myrick said.

The association represents the nation's nearly 3,000 local health departments in protecting and promoting public health.

Gaudenzia was selected because of the organization’s “innovative proposal to integrate family-centered interventions into their female residential substance use units,” Myrick said in an email, adding the “approach aligns nicely” with the association’s project goal.

According to the CDC, adverse childhood events for children of addicts could be violence, abuse or neglect and experiencing or witnessing violence in the home or community.

These adverse events can also refer to an environment that undermines a child’s sense of safety and stability in a household with substance use and mental health problems or the instability that can accompany parental separation with incarcerated family members.

Gaudenzia’s two other county locations are its Family Alternatives campus at 313 W. Liberty St., and its Elsie Shenk Outpatient campus at 211 E. Mifflin St., both in Lancaster city.

Those seeking help can call Gaudenzia’s 24-hour Treatment and Recovery Helpline at 833-976-4357 or visit www.Gaudenzia.org.