COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County steadily declined over the past week as the wave of infections attributed to the omicron variant of the virus appears to be subsiding.

But even as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fall, total deaths caused by the virus are on track to make January the third-deadliest month of the pandemic, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals was 184 on Tuesday, down from 229 a week earlier. The pandemic record of 233 hospitalizations was set on Jan. 12, according to state data. The record before the latest surge was 178 hospitalizations in December 2020.

Of the 109 COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, about 72% are not fully vaccinated, including all but one of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

New COVID-19 cases have declined significantly in the past two weeks, with the seven-day case average reaching about 594 cases per day on Monday, down from the pandemic record of 1,195 cases per day set on Jan. 11. The pre-omicron record for new cases was 429 cases per day, set in December 2020, according to the state data.

As of Monday, 120 people in the county have died of COVID-19 in January, putting the county on pace to exceed 150 deaths for the month, according to data from the county coroner’s office. The deadliest month of the pandemic was December 2020, with 207 deaths, followed by April 2020, with 182.

Nearly 59% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and nearly 67% have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to state data. About 45% of fully vaccinated residents have also received a COVID-19 booster shot, according to the data.