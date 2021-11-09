The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County fell by nearly 36% in the last two weeks, decreasing from 115 on Oct. 26 to 74 on Nov. 9 as cases continue to decline week after week, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Those hospitalized include 43 people at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, where about 84 percent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to data from the hospital. All but one of LGH’s COVID-19 patients in its ICU -- and all who are on ventilators -- are unvaccinated.

Last week, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County fell for the fourth straight week, totaling 1,117 from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. The drop represents a 33.3% decrease from when weekly cases reached 1,675 in early October, then the highest they’d been since early February.

Deaths remain high

Despite declines in cases and hospitalizations, COVID-19 deaths remain at a relatively high level. Eighteen people in the county died last week, down from 21 the week before but up from when weekly deaths hovered in the single digits in late August, according to data from the county coroner’s office. Increases and decreases in the number of COVID-19 deaths usually lag behind changes in the rates of new cases and hospitalizations.

Though small compared to the major rollout of vaccines in the late spring, the pace of people becoming partially vaccinated has grown in the past two weeks. It jumped from just under 1,500 the week of Oct. 17 to Oct. 23 to about 2,000 the following week and to nearly 2,800 last week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11 last week, and kids in Lancaster County began receiving jabs on Nov. 3.

The number of people becoming fully vaccinated remains low, with just 1,230 county residents receiving their second dose of the vaccine during the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 6. That’s the second-lowest weekly total for people achieving full vaccination, trailing only the week in January when health care workers were first able to obtain a second dose.

Just over 58% of the county’s population over 10 years old is fully vaccinated, while 62.6% have received at least one dose, according to the state data.

Pace of booster shots increasing

Meanwhile, the number of fully vaccinated people getting their COVID-19 boosters has increased week after week as the CDC continues to expand eligibility for additional shots. More than 9,200 people in the county received boosters last week, compared to about 8,000 the week before and just under 3,900 the week before that.

As of now, people who initially received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and who are 65 years or older, adults who live or work in high-risk settings and adults who have underlying medical conditions can get a booster at least six months after their initial series. Those over 18 who initially received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster at least two months after their initial shot. People who are eligible can choose any of the three vaccines to receive as their booster.