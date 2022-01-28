The number of COVID-19 patients in Lancaster County hospitals dropped to 153 Friday, a 33% drop from two weeks before and a continuing sign that the latest surge due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus is easing, according to data from the state Department of Health.

After setting a pandemic record of 233 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Jan. 12, the county’s figure fluctuated up and down for about a week before beginning a steady decline out of record territory. Friday’s hospitalization number is the lowest since Christmas Day, according to the state data.

People who are not fully vaccinated continue to drive the large majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations, comprising about 76% of Lancaster General Hospital’s 85 COVID-19 patients and all but three of its COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

Despite the drop in total hospitalizations, the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators remains in record territory, with 31 patients reported Friday, three shy of the pandemic record set on Jan. 18, according to the state data.

The decrease in hospitalizations closely aligns with a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases. The county seven-day average dropped to 520 cases per day on Wednesday, less than half what it was two weeks earlier when the case average peaked at 1,195 cases per day on Jan. 11. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still designates Lancaster County, along with every other county in Pennsylvania, as having high community transmission of COVID-19.

The pace of new COVID-19 deaths has remained relatively stable throughout January, with the county averaging between four and six a day since Jan. 3, according to data from the county coroner’s office. With 132 deaths reported this month through Jan. 26, the county is on pace to record more than 150 deaths in January, which would make it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic. The deadliest month was December 2020 with 207 deaths, followed by April 2020 with 182.