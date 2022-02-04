coronavirus covid-19 illustration file photo cdc dark background

The wave of COVID-19 cases that hit Lancaster County this winter is dissipating quickly.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county decreased by 30% over the course of a week and hit its lowest mark since late November 2021 on Friday with 107 patients reported, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The count of COVID-19 patients on ventilators dropped to 13, the lowest since November as well.

Of the 66 COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, about 74% are not fully vaccinated, including all 10 of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

As of Thursday, the county’s seven-day case average was at its lowest since early December, with an average of 273 cases per day, according to the state data.

However, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County, which tends to lag behind changes in cases and hospitalizations, increased in recent days, with the county averaging nearly six deaths a day as of Feb. 2, according to data from the county coroner’s office. Thirteen deaths were reported in the first two days of February alone. Forty-one deaths were reported in the seven days ending on Feb. 2.

