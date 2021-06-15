Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect a fourth COVID-19 death reported for the first two weeks of June.

The coronavirus outlook has continued to brighten in Lancaster County in June as new COVID-19 cases and deaths have fallen to some of their lowest levels of the pandemic.

After averaging one COVID-19 death per day in March, April and May, the county saw only four deaths in the first two weeks of June — one of its lowest two-week tallies since the first death nearly 15 months ago, according to data from the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The county also recently had nine straight days — May 25 through June 2 — without a single COVID-19 death. That was the longest non-fatal stretch of the pandemic, which has claimed 1,046 lives so far.

New COVID-19 cases, which have been falling steadily since mid-April, have averaged 13 per day this month, according to the state Department of Health. That’s the lowest daily average since April 1, 2020, when the pandemic’s initial wave was just taking off. June’s average is down from 62 per day last month and 180 per day in April.

Fewer new cases has also meant fewer people hospitalized with the virus.

The county averaged 13 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals in the first two weeks of June, according to the health department. That was the lowest number since late September, when the average patient load dropped to 12 just before spiking in the late fall surge to a pandemic peak of 164 in mid-December.

Pace of vaccinations

The marked improvements this spring have been achieved as the number of county residents vaccinated against the coronavirus has grown. Vaccinations began here in December, and as of Tuesday at least 271,854 people here — or 49.8% of the total population — were at least partially vaccinated, according to the heath department.

The number of people who are at least partially vaccinated has been growing by about 735 per day this month, which is much slower than in May, when it averaged about 1,200 per day. But so far, the slowing vaccination pace has not led to a reversal in the falling case rates.

Experts have expressed concern, however, that unvaccinated people will remain vulnerable to infection — especially by newer, more highly contagious variants — and that the removal of pandemic restrictions could give them a false sense of security that leaves them at risk.

The possibility of localized increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths remains, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates. Meanwhile, the average age of those newly infected with COVID-19 has been falling.

Case shares by age

Vaccines were first made available to those over age 65, and that group has seen a significant decline in infections in Pennsylvania. In January, 17.7% of the state’s new cases were among people 65 and older, according to the state Department of Health. From June 1-13, only 9.7% of new infections were among that age group.

Among the youngest age group — birth to age 4 — the share of new cases has doubled, from 1.7% in January to 3.5% in June.

Pennsylvanians ages 12 and older are eligible for vaccination.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention, 44.6% of Lancaster County’s total population was fully vaccinated as of Monday. Among those old enough to receive a vaccine — 12 and up — the figure was 52.9%.

Among county residents age 65 and older, some 85% were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.