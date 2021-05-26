Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth on Wednesday announced that fully vaccinated staff and visitors to court facilities do not have to wear face masks.

However, unvaccinated staff and visitors will still be required to wear masks.

"As we see exciting signs of improvement, the knee-jerk reaction would be to declare total victory prematurely," Ashworth said in a letter to courthouse staff. "That would be a mistake. The only thing worse than being burdened by all of last year’s restrictions would be to go backwards and be forced to close completely."

Ashworth's order says that proof of vaccination will not be required, but that he expects staff and visitors to accurately follow the guidelines based on their vaccination status.

The order will remain in effect until August 31, 2021.

