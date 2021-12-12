The newly created Lancaster County advisory council that will keep decisions on addressing public health threats in the hands of county commissioners could begin meeting as early as February.

That’s according to Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, who said on Dec. 1 he had not yet reviewed any of the more than a dozen applications for seats on the council.

The council’s first meeting will come after nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The county recently surpassed 1,300 COVID-19 deaths and recorded more than 2,400 new cases, according to the state Department of Health. And the county was on the verge of setting a pandemic record for COVID-19 patient hospitalizations after the department reported 173 patients in area hospitals Thursday, just shy of the 178 reported on Dec. 10, 2020.

D’Agostino and Commissioner Josh Parsons voted to form the health advisory council in October. Commissioner Craig Lehman, the board's lone Democrat, opposed the council, which can only recommend strategies at the commissioners’ request and is set to expire in two years, if not renewed.

The commissioners will likely vote on advisory members in mid-January, D’Agostino said. Commissioners previously said the council could be implemented by January.

The advisory council will include nine to 13 members appointed by the commissioners. None are required to have a medical background, according to the resolution creating the council.

When proposing the council, D’Agostino said officials at all four county health systems — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, UPMC and WellSpan Health — support and would participate in the council. Representatives from the health systems said they expected to submit a candidate for the health advisory council, but as of Dec. 6 only LG Health said it had already done so.

D’Agostino said the proposal was 18 months in the making and, specifically, was a workaround to the 1951 Local Public Health Administration Law, which authorizes the creation of local health departments in Pennsylvania. When discussing their vote to form the council, D’Agostino and Parsons said they would not maintain control of county decision-making with the creation of a local health department that would duplicate services and be costly.

“Under the (1951) law, once a Board of Health is established there is no local oversight as the Board of Health would have almost complete autonomy,” D’Agostino said in October.

On Oct. 10, LNP | LancasterOnline requested — under the state’s Right-to-KnowLaw, which allows citizens to access government records — to inspect emails to and from commissioners about the health advisory council to better understand its inception.

Those emails show D’Agostino recommended creating “some temporary public health capacity” as early as April 2020, according to one of the emails.

The advisory council, however, stops short of what county leaders, organizations and health officials have called on for decades: the creation of a local health department.

The proposal for a health advisory council followed Manheim Township and Lancaster City Council approving resolutions in support of a health department that called on Lancaster County commissioners to create one.

Manheim Township Board of Commissioners President Thomas O’Brien was among those leading the charge. He thinks very little of the commissioners’ move to create a health advisory council.

“In my view, it’s a political stunt,” O’Brien said. “There’s no teeth to it. There’s no longevity to it. It’s useless.”

The need for real-time data in the pandemic renewed calls for a local health department. This is because the Pennsylvania Department of Health will release certain types of data only to a local health department.

“I feel like the county commissioners’ first priority should be the health and welfare of the county,” said Dr. Thomas Godfrey, a Lancaster resident and assistant professor of public health sciences at Penn State College of Medicine.

Godfrey has been outspoken in his support for creating a local health department.

“Having good data collection and well-trained advisors would seem to be in everyone’s interest,” Godfrey said.

Of Pennsylvania’s seven most populous counties, only Lancaster does not have nor intend to create a local health department.

