Penn State Health is one big step closer to completing its new hospital at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike and State Road in East Hempfield Township.

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners gave its stamp of approval in a unanimous vote to allow Penn State Health to issue $375 million in tax-exempt bonds for construction of the facility.

The county itself is not loaning the hospital that money, rather Penn State Health will be issuing the bonds to investors. But because the bonds are tax-exempt they require approval from the host governmental authority -- in this case the county.

“We and the community are very much looking forward to having you and Penn State Health here in a bigger way than you already were,” Commissioner Josh Parsons said. “Very, very excited about it and look forward to seeing the completed hospital once it’s up and running.”

Ross Darrow, vice president and treasurer for Penn State Health, said the plan is to open the facility late summer or early fall of 2022.

He said the “full-service” hospital will have 129 beds, include an emergency care center and employ roughly 700 people. The construction process will create another 600 jobs, he added.

It will be the county’s fourth hospital, joining Lancaster General, WellSpan Ephrata and UPMC Lititz.