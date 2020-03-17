The three largest local government entities in Lancaster County all declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning.

The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners took the action in response to President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency, Commissioner Josh Parsons said. He added that it would give the commissioners more flexibility in contracting during the crisis and would make the county eligible for reimbursement of funds spent.

"This will continue to evolve, and we will evolve with it," Commissioner Ray D'Agostino said. "This declaration allows us to do that."

The county and Lancaster city governments have been in coordination on the COVID-19 response, and on Tuesday morning the city also announced that it was declaring an indefinite state of emergency.

"A state of emergency has been deemed necessary to ensure the continuation of essential services to our residents during this public health emergency," a press release from the city said. "Declaring a state of emergency is a grave act and affords the City more flexibility to act quickly outside of time-consuming procedures and formalities and provides a pathway for possible support from the federal government."

Emergency services and trash collection will not be impacted but some city government buildings will be closed and other services suspended.

COVID-19 CoL State of Emerg... by Junior Gonzalez on Scribd

President Judge David Ashworth also signed a Declaration of Judicial Emergency Tuesday morning, which will be in effect until April 14. Ashworth's order is in line with other state and federal court systems' closures, including the United States Supreme Court.

The order officials suspends all criminal and civil jury trials and all jury duty. Non-jury trials may be suspended on a case-by-case basis.

All deadlines and scheduling orders are still in effect, but Ashworth said he expects judges will be granting continuances "liberally."

The order also decrees that orders of eviction or possession of property may be suspended at the order of a judge.