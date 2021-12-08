Child abuse and neglect cases declined 28% in Lancaster County in 2020, but the number of substantiated cases reached the highest level in five years, according to a new Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children report.

In 2020, 14.1% of the cases investigated were substantiated in Lancaster County. In 2019, the substantiation rate was 9.2%.

“You had a big jump in the substantiated rate,” Rachel Miller, the partnership’s policy director, said of the percent of Lancaster County cases found to be true.

Statewide, the decline in reporting last year was 22%, with 14% of reports substantiated by investigators.

“While substantiation rates did increase, data from 2021 will be significant to see how trends shift as schools resumed in-person instruction,” Kari King, the organization’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “There was subsequently more interaction between mandated reporters, such as teachers, with children and families.”

The organization anticipates 2021 data will show referral increases for abuse and neglect and, quite possibly, a decrease in investigators substantiating those cases.

The 12th annual report provides a five-year analysis and includes data trends on child safety, placement and permanency in the foster care system.

The working hypothesis for why reports declined while the number of investigations found to be true increased in pandemic is twofold: first, with school closures children had fewer face-to-face interactions with mandated reporters and second, the referrals could have been more serious.

“I don’t think it has to be either or,” Miller said. “I think it’s a little bit of both.”

Among the findings:

In 2020, 532 children in Lancaster County were served by the foster care system. In 2018, the next-most recent date for which there is data, 766 children were served in the county.

Statewide, 21,689 children were served by the foster care system in 2020, a 12% decrease from the previous year.

The percentage of children reunited with their parents or a family member increased in the county from 20.2% in 2019 to 21.7% last year.

The report also highlighted several policy recommendations including continued investment in prevention services aimed at mitigating non-abuse factors to keep families together; expanding opportunities to place children with kin and increasing the data sets counties are required to report, among others.

Staff recruiting and retention — which had suffered from high turnover rates even before the pandemic — is believed to be a critical step in effectively providing services to children in the welfare system.

In Lancaster County, the annual staff turnover rate was roughly 15% to 20%. Now it stands at 38%, according to Lancaster County Children and Youth data.

To attract and keep good talent, Children and Youth is offering a $5,500 sign-on bonus to new hires. And — depending on the length of service — existing employees will receive between $4,500 and $7,000.

The bonuses are being paid using federal rescue dollars related to COVID-19.

“It’s been very difficult to get people in the door,” Crystal Natan, executive director of Lancaster County Children and Youth, said.

Natan added, “We are certainly not bringing people in the door as quickly as we’re losing people.”

Because the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services does not provide data in real-time, the impact on child abuse and neglect with the return to the classroom this year will not likely be known until 2022.

Formed in 1992, the Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children is a nonprofit organization focused on child welfare, early childhood education as well as maternal and child health.

To read the full report, visit https://www.papartnerships.org/resources-publications/reports/.