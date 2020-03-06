test kit coronavirus covid-19 cdc file

This is a picture of CDC’s laboratory test kit for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). CDC is shipping the test kits to laboratories CDC has designated as qualified, including U.S. state and local public health laboratories, Department of Defense (DOD) laboratories and select international laboratories. The test kits are bolstering global laboratory capacity for detecting SARS-CoV-2.

 CDC

On Friday, as state officials announced that Pennsylvania labs have found the state's first two confirmed coronavirus cases, Lancaster County businesses, health care providers and organizations were announcing measures to prepare for the impact of a potential outbreak locally of COVID-19. 

The two Pennsylvania cases, in Delaware and Wayne counties,  are officially "presumed positive," because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention still needs to test them, and that the two individuals are adults who are quarantined in their homes.

Here is a look at what Lancaster County organizations are saying and doing: 

