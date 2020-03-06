On Friday, as state officials announced that Pennsylvania labs have found the state's first two confirmed coronavirus cases, Lancaster County businesses, health care providers and organizations were announcing measures to prepare for the impact of a potential outbreak locally of COVID-19.

The two Pennsylvania cases, in Delaware and Wayne counties, are officially "presumed positive," because the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention still needs to test them, and that the two individuals are adults who are quarantined in their homes.

Here is a look at what Lancaster County organizations are saying and doing:

Landis Home is committed to being proactive as we protect residents and team members during this extended flu season as well with Pennsylvania’s first presumed cases of COVID-19. Learn more at https://t.co/9EDtyqqzWd pic.twitter.com/okeY7DiYM9 — Landis Homes (@LandisHomes) March 6, 2020

Millersville is closely monitoring the emerging Coronavirus (COVID-19) and has a list of the latest information available, along with good health tips, in our latest blog post. Read more here 👉 https://t.co/kDbjBzcjKy pic.twitter.com/boYsoB3WNr — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) March 6, 2020

Are you looking for COVID-19 resources from Penn State Health? Get informed here: 🔗 https://t.co/Sybwul0lXk #COVID19 — Penn State Hershey (@PennStHershey) March 4, 2020

