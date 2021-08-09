Lancaster County recorded more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 last week, briefly placing it among 14 Pennsylvania counties in which community transmission of the virus was considered high.

In an update later on Monday, the CDC revised its rolling 7-day analysis with new, slightly lower numbers, putting the county back in the "substantial transmission" category.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising people in areas reporting substantial or high transmission rates to wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

The rise in COVID-19 infections and spread of the contagious delta variant, the dominant strain in the country, comes as Lancaster County school officials prepare for the first day of class later this month.

Most school districts here, some facing intense pressure from families and conservative political groups, are not requiring masks and putting in place little to no social distancing even though students will be learning in-person five days a week.

Mask-optional policies are in conflict with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Department of Education, who all have stated students, faculty and staff should wear masks regardless of vaccination status. School officials say while they’re monitoring state and federal guidance, they are leaning heavily on local data to make decisions, as surges in COVID-19 cases happening across the country have not been as significant here. Barring an official mandate from the state or federal government, most school officials said, they will not require anyone to wear a mask, at least to begin the school year. The only Lancaster County school district that has signaled a mask requirement, at least for unvaccinated individuals, for the upcoming school year was School District of Lancaster.

The CDC defines high community transmission as 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, or a positivity rate above 10%. Lancaster County recorded 103 new cases per 100,000 residents for Aug. 1-7, according to the government agency. That was the seventh-highest rate in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC.

When the CDC later updated it's map with data for Aug. 2-8, the county's seven-day rate dropped back to 83 cases per 100,000, and only six counties met the definition of "high" transmission: Perry, Bedford, Northampton, Monroe, Potter and Clinton.

The CDC defines "substantial” transmission rates as between 50 and 99 new cases per 100,000 residents in a week, or a test positivity rate of 8% go 10%.