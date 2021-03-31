Seniors in Lancaster County who are unable to leave their homes to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination will be able to schedule a house call under an agreement approved Wednesday by the county's board of commissioners.

Under a contract with the Lancaster County Office of Aging, the Lancaster Emergency Medical Services Agency will provide in-home vaccinations to eligible residents.

“While the number of seniors in Lancaster County who we believe fall into this category is small, it’s still a very vulnerable population and we do want to make sure we are able to reach out to them to get the vaccine that they need,” Lon Wible, executive director of the Office of Aging, said Wednesday.

The service is scheduled to run from March 31 to June 30, which coincides with the end date for the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center.

Eligible seniors, who will be identified by the Office of Aging, are those 60 years or older and are unable to obtain a vaccination outside of their home because of chronic or short-term illnesses, according to the contract.

Wible said approximately 70 seniors have been identified so far, but he expects that number to grow.

Seniors who opt for the service will be contacted by the Office of Aging to communicate scheduling information. LEMSA representatives administering the vaccine will remain with the seniors for 15 minutes after administration to ensure there are no negative side effects, according to the contract.

The service with a portion of the federal stimulus money the county received last year via the CARES Act. LEMSA will receive $135 per vaccination up to $100,000.

Residents with questions about the in-home vaccination service can call the Office of Aging at 717-299-7979.