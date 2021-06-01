Numerous health restrictions put in place in Pennsylvania during the COVID-19 pandemic were removed on Monday, and people in Lancaster County took advantage of the newly eased guidelines.

Ben Wong, 38, said he wasn’t aware that restrictions such as capacity limits for most businesses had been lifted, though he figured much of the country would be easing such constraints in time for Memorial Day.

“I feel safe,” said Wong, who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, “but I can’t tell if most people aren’t wearing masks because they’re vaccinated, or because now they can say just say they are.”

Restaurants, gyms and theaters can operate at full capacity, up from the previous limit of 75% capacity. Other indoor events which had been limited to 50% capacity and outdoor events that had been at 75% capacity can now both operate at full capacity.

Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, though a mask requirement remains in place for people who have not been vaccinated.

Masks must still be worn while using public transportation or when schools, municipalities or businesses have their own requirements.

The state will end its masking requirement for everyone by June 28, or when 70% of adults are fully vaccinated, whichever comes first.

Though somewhat uncomfortable with the fluctuating status of health restrictions, Wong, who was shopping at the Shoppes at Kissel Hill in Warwick Township to get away for the Memorial Day weekend, said he was happy to see life returning to normal.

The pandemic has changed how Wong interacts with the world, he said. The Bel Air, Maryland, resident now always carries a mask with him, frequently sanitizes his hands and is more mindful of others’ views on science.

Wong also said he’s come to appreciate how much of daily life can be affected by unforeseen circumstances.

“Once there were restrictions, I was thinking, ‘oh my god, there’s so much I can’t do,'” he said. “Those were things I didn’t think about.”

Mary Lavender, 52, of Lititz, was grateful that the restrictions were lifted.

“As someone who lost her parent from COVID, I’m rejoicing that (the restrictions) are over,” said Lavender, whose mother died of the virus in December.

Many of the health restrictions put in place for the pandemic have taken a psychological toll on people, particularly the elderly, said Lavender, who also personally contracted the virus in March.

“There are some people who are afraid to come out of their homes,” she said. “I feel sympathy for them. I’ve never been so scared of anything in my life to the point where I’d be afraid to come out of my home and socialize with other people.”

That mental toll has especially been hard on older people, Lavender said.

“I think my mother being in a lockdown for months and months contributed to her death,” she said. “I think a lot of that had to do with an element psychologically of loneliness.”

Lavender, who isn’t vaccinated for religious reasons, said she felt comfortable venturing out after more than a year of living through the pandemic. She was spending the day shopping along East Main Street in Lititz after having participated in several Memorial Day events earlier in the morning.

Even with restrictions being eased, Lavender said there are some safety practices she used during the pandemic that she plans on continuing, such as wearing a mask to help ease her seasonal asthma.

“Next year I’ll probably wear a mask too, even though the governor says we won’t have to” she said.