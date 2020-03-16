The City of Lancaster is suspending water shutoffs indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic in order to provide drinking and cleaning water to all residents, Chief of Staff Jess King said.

On March 13, Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille signed an emergency order prohibiting electric, natural gas, water, wastewater, telecommunication and steam utility from terminating service, according to a press release.

And council meetings will be suspended until March 31, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

"Police and Fire, clean water production and wastewater management are priorities," the Sunday evening post said. "We are taking particular care to ensure these operations continue and that the people who serve in these critical roles remain healthy."

The post also lists these changes: The city's visitor center will also be closed through the end of March; the Treasury office will remain open, but only for drive-through traffic; and housing and lead systematic inspections are suspended.

