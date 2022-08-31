About 59% of eligible Lancaster County residents received the initial COVID-19 vaccine series – two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer regimen, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version – while 31% have at least one booster shot heading into the fall, according to data from the state Department of Health.

A few dozen continue to receive their first, second and third vaccinations each day as COVID-19 indicators have remained largely on a plateau through the summer.

Just 7% of residents have received their second COVID-19 boosters, according to the state data. Second booster shots are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adults 50 years and older and those 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

Forty-one people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, according to the state data. Of those, 31 were at Lancaster General Hospital, and of LGH’s COVID-19 patients, six were in the intensive care unit, according to hospital data.

As of Tuesday, about 104 people were testing positive for the virus each day in Lancaster, a slight uptick from the seven-day average of 100 a week earlier. Both figures are a far cry from the pandemic peak of 1,195 cases per day at the height of the omicron wave in January.

COVID-19 cases are likely being undercounted due to the wide availability of at-home test kits that go unreported, national public health officials have said over the past few months. Pennsylvania does not have a reporting requirement for at-home test results.

Ten people in Lancaster County have died of COVID-19 in the past seven weeks, according to data from the county coroner, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 1,702 as of Tuesday evening.