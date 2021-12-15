While Regina Buehler first blacked out in middle school, the 34-year-old has spent much of her adulthood in search of a diagnosis, which came earlier this year when WellSpan surgeons implanted a pacemaker.

It didn’t completely correct the problem.

Now her heart races while sitting. A cardiac ablation procedure will restore normal heart rhythm, but Buehler can’t get in for an MRI — a critical first step — until January, despite the fact that she made contact to schedule the test in November.

“It’s beyond frustrating,” said Buehler, of Ephrata Borough, noting she worries every day about her heart stopping.

Once her surgeon can schedule the procedure, Buehler will have it done at WellSpan York Hospital.

Buehler added, “It’s affecting not only me physically, but my mental health. Some days I don’t know where to turn, I just go home and cry.”

She’s one of an untold number of Lancaster County patients whose surgeries and procedures have been put on hold while COVID-19 hospitalizations surge.

For the past week, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county have neared shattering the record set last year on Dec. 10, which saw 178 patients. On Tuesday, there were 180 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, setting a new record.

Faced with chronic bed shortages amid rising hospitalizations, all the county’s health systems — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, WellSpan Health, UPMC and Penn State Health — have resorted, with increasing frequency, to divert patients, according to Lancaster EMS.

Divert status happens when a hospital has an influx of patients and alerts EMS to reroute patients to other facilities. Hospitals, however, cannot turn away ambulances or people who arrive at the emergency department.

Bob May, executive director of Lancaster EMS, the county’s largest ambulance provider, blames the backlog on COVID-19 patients and those who had put off care during the shutdowns last year now with more acute conditions.

“There is a cause-and-effect relationship with low vaccination rates and high demand for emergent health care services that’s resulted in the current nationwide demand for services that’s outpacing supply,” Tyler Wagner, a UPMC spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital has responded to the increased demand for care by pausing certain procedures. The move is not unprecedented. The Wolf administration paused elective surgeries early in the pandemic to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 288,776 people in Lancaster County – or 52% of the county’s population – were fully vaccinated, while 32,184 were partially vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.

‘So much of this could be avoided’

A week after expanding visitation to COVID-19 patients, LG Health announced it was putting a pause on certain procedures because of rising hospitalizations.

UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Health at various campuses – not including WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital – are evaluating and prioritizing patient care with some interruptions.

Because of patient confidentiality, the impact of these decisions is not often seen.

Take Janice Bofinger’s 91-year-old mother.

Patricia Rankin had been dealing with on-and-off pain for the past six months before an orthopedic surgeon — four days before LG Health put a pause on certain procedures — informed her she needs a hip replacement. Without surgery, Rankin could be confined to a wheelchair.

Last Monday, Rankin learned there are 49 people ahead of her. The family, Bofinger said, does not know when mom will be able to schedule her surgery.

The caretaker for her husband of 67 years — a World War II veteran with memory loss, cognitive issues and macular degeneration — Rankin now lives in near constant pain, said Bofinger, her daughter.

The Rankins live independently on the Mennonite Home campus in Lancaster.

The way Bofinger sees it, the anti-vaccination movement that has hampered the COVID-19 vaccination effort and sunk hopes for achieving herd immunity and eradicating the novel coronavirus is a big part of the problem.

“Their personal liberties are spilling into and impacting the lives of so many people,” Bofinger said.

Bofinger added, “So much of this could be avoided if they would just get vaccinated.”