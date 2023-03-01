Kerry Egan’s family deliberately lied to her. The Lancaster woman thought she was heading to a client’s office to provide an estimate for security cameras to protect an expensive painting.

Instead, Egan wound up in a locked hotel room confronting seven family members and a certified interventionist about her alcohol addiction. It was April 2011. The professional coach from Maryland arranged and led the meeting, where each relative cited a specific instance where Egan’s drinking caused problems. She was so drunk she fell down the stairs at a restaurant. She kicked the door of a police car. She needed an ambulance. She wrecked cars. She had a DUI. Police arrested her for public drunkenness.

“I saw the look on my mother’s face,” Egan recalls. “Fear was married with disappointment.”

Then, each loved one described what would happen if Egan continued to drink. Her mother and father would fire her from the family security company. One sister said Egan would no longer see her nieces and nephew. Another sister said Egan would no longer be welcome in her Florida home.

She got part of the message. Deep inside, Egan denied she was an alcoholic. She merely wanted to learn how to manage drinking — say, have two drinks and then stop. “I had zero intentions of never drinking again.”

That changed after the interventionist drove Egan to a Maryland rehabilitation facility, where she stayed 28 days.

“Addiction steals everything from us,” says Egan, who embraced sobriety but found it hard to practice once she returned to Lancaster. She failed to locate any sober living options for herself and her boxer, Kyla.

So the former security consultant then started a new career: She turned her own home into a sober living environment and recruited people in recovery through word of mouth. She also began coaching others and became a certified interventionist.

Certified interventionists — who plan and stage confrontations — “are a piece of the puzzle toward recovery,” says Steven Schedler, executive director of The Samaritan Counseling Center in Lancaster. “Interventionist protocols and techniques are grounded in solid research.”

An intervention starts with a confrontation where loved ones describe specific instances where addiction has hurt the addict or the family. An interventionist will outline a treatment plan. For Egan, her packed suitcases waited in the hotel room. Relatives also provide consequences should the addict refuse help.

Now sober almost 12 years, the 44-year-old works with an addict’s family members, plans and stages interventions and has clients and their families sign up for at least one year of coaching to remain free from addiction.

Egan became a certified case manager interventionist through the Joint Commission, a nonprofit that accredits about 22,000 health care programs and organizations in the United States.

“She fought the bear, and she’s still standing up,” says Patrick Egan, her father and former boss.

“What keeps Kerry sober is her desire to help others and to be successful at whatever she does,” says Carolyn Slover, an aunt.

Andre Gibout credits Egan for helping him reclaim his life.

“She is a cornerstone of my recovery,” says the 34-year-old former Lancaster resident who now lives in Sacramento. “We were recovery warriors.”

Gibout, who has been sober for 11 years now, met Egan at a sober living party and ended up moving into her home. “Her enthusiasm and energy for recovery was infectious.”

“I can’t tell my story without talking about her,” he says. “I built a life. I have a job, a pension and I can pay my bills.”

Peter Graustein met Egan during an online meeting in March 2020 and then worked with her on a client placement. He serves as a certified recovery specialist and outreach coordinator for Mountain Laurel Recovery Center in Westfield.

“If anyone in my family needed help, the first person I would call would be Kerry,” Graustein says. “Her first priority is getting people the right treatment.”

The beginning

Egan recalls occasionally drinking after she played on the basketball team in high school. A lost state championship game in 1996 pushed the senior toward consuming more alcohol as did friends who had older boyfriends with easy access to liquor.

“My drinking was to drink to excess to black out,” Egan says. “I liked the way it made me feel.”

She graduated from Drexell University with a major in business administration and a minor in psychology in 2003.

She worked for her family’s Lancaster security business. “I wasn’t always operating at peak performance,” she says. “I never lost a job. I still went to work every day.”

Egan’s motto was to work hard and then party hard. She started going to bars Friday and Saturday nights and began adding more days until she spent every evening drinking.

She also discovered she was attracted to women, and began dating one. “I used alcohol to feel comfortable.”

Then came the intervention. Sobriety, however, uncovered another complication. Egan was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has been hospitalized 13 times since she stopped drinking.

“I had no one to guide me,” she says. So Egan put a sobriety and mental health plan together.

Today

These days, Egan lives with wife Timalynn and boxer Rexilyn in Lancaster. Referrals provide clients. An addict’s relative often contacts Egan, and she meets with family members to plan an intervention. She holds a practice run-through with relatives usually the day before an intervention.

Then, Egan offers coaching for at least a year. Clients can reach her at any time, in addition to a 50-minute coaching session once a week. The interventionist also meets at least once a month with those family members who participated in the intervention and now form a recovery team. Egan also keeps in contact with a client’s doctors and therapists and then shares that information with family members, if the client has given permission.

She also instructs clients to use monitored breathalyzers three times a day and conducts random urine analysis several times a month to catch relapses as soon as possible.

Egan chooses not to discuss how much she charges. Schedler, from Samaritan Counseling, says certified interventionists can be expensive. Egan says she’s never turned away a client and will offer a sliding scale depending on income.

She also tailors recovery to each client. Some people want a spiritual approach; some don’t.

“I help my clients structure their days to include feeding their physical, mental and emotional well-being,” she says.

More from Progress 2023