Matt Bush left a job at Amazon delivering packages to become an emergency medical technician.

Bush, 23, is an outlier.

“Money is really not a thing for me,” Bush said. “It’s all about doing what you want to do; being in love with your job.”

Bush is one of 13 EMT cadets in the Penn State Health Life Lion program that seeks to fill open positions in Lancaster County. The 10-week class is the second for the program, which Penn State Health started in the fall.

Cadets graduate next week. A new class starts May 23.

The pandemic staffing shortage, which has not left emergency medical service organizations unscathed, has seen an exodus from low-paying jobs in the competition for workers during what’s been dubbed “the Great Resignation.”

“I never in my life thought I’d lose people to Amazon,” said Scott Buchle, director of Penn State Health Life Lion, which provides emergency medical services for eight counties, including Lancaster County.

Buchle has been in emergency medical services for three decades.

Starting wage for Life Lion EMTs, after a roughly $2 bump last fall, is $15 an hour.

The Amazon warehouse in Elizabethtown is advertising starting pay at $15 to $25 an hour with a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

Buchle added, “How do you compete?”

Pay isn’t the only hurdle emergency medical service organizations are forced to contend with, Buchle said, adding violence against EMTs is up in the pandemic.

Turnover is just a part of the job anymore.

“We have to constantly reinvent ourselves to stay ahead of the curve,” Buchle said.

Life Lion has 55 openings, which represent roughly 23% of the organization’s hands-on staff.

On Monday, cadets had hands-on, classroom training at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township responding to light trauma events such as slips, trips and falls; heart attacks and overdose scenarios, among others.

After graduation, cadets will take the EMT National Registry exam. The Penn State program — Buchle said — has a 92% pass rate.

Most of the cadets in the in-house program — which is free to students upon admittance — will work in Lancaster County, once certified.

“Like everything, COVID really impacted our ranks,” Buchle said. “What we’re trying to do in Lancaster is build up the ranks.”

Among those is Tim Murphy.

The 22-year-old Mount Joy resident isn’t dissuaded by the constant pressure health care workers are feeling in the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to burnout for many.

“If there was any time to join health care, now is the time because people need help,” said Murphy.