LNP | LancasterOnline recently hosted an interview with the new chief executive officer of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health to discuss a wide range of issues confronting the county’s largest health care system.

The nearly 40-minute talk with LGH CEO John J. Herman on May 24 touched on his impressions of Lancaster County; staff morale in the COVID-19 pandemic and the health system’s recently announced — and now controversial — vaccination policy, among other things.

Staff is exhausted

While COVID-19 hospitalizations are down — in no small part likely to COVID-19 vaccines being widely available — the deadliest pandemic in a century has left LGH health care workers feeling drained.

At the pandemic’s height, COVID-19 patients accounted for about 20% of admissions, Herman said.

It’s not just that the work can be physically demanding. It’s also personal. As of Friday, the novel coronavirus had killed more than 27,000 Pennsylvanians, 1,040 in Lancaster County alone.

“We’ve had over 350 patients that have succumbed to this illness and we’re not used to that,” Herman said. “We’re not used to that as health care workers. So, everyone is just drained by this.”

COVID-19 might be here to stay

Herman believes a combination of vaccines, the monoclonal antibody treatment and individual efforts (social distancing, facemasks, hand hygiene) have effectively pushed COVID-19 back, putting the virus on its heels.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is COVID-19 — like the flu (also a coronavirus) — may be sticking around for a while.

“There will always be COVID, we think,” Herman said.

The way forward — as Herman sees it — will be reaching what’s called “herd immunity” with the vaccine.

Herd immunity is when a sufficient number of people are protected from a disease — either through infection or vaccination — that the spread of a virus is significantly curtailed in the wider community.

“It really seems like the vaccine is the thing that’s getting us past this,” Herman said.

Vaccine hesitation looks the same among health care staff

As Dr. Mark Goedecker, vice president and regional medical director for WellSpan Health's central region, identified in a recent LNP | LancasterOnline Watchdog report, the general public primarily has three obstacles to vaccine acceptance: a perceived rush-to-market. fertility concerns and long-term side effects.

Turns out, health care workers share these same concerns.

Much of the hesitancy among LGH employees, Herman said, doesn’t come from a particular department as much as it does it does an age group: 20 to 40 year olds.

Roughly two-thirds of hospital staff are already vaccinated against COVID-19.

But starting Sept. 1, hospital employees and clinical staff must be vaccinated. New hires starting July 1 will be required to provide verification of vaccination.

Previously, the vaccine was optional.

While employees can seek a religious or medical exemption similar to the way LGH’s flu vaccine requirement is handled, workers have begun pushing back against the new requirement. The issue was raised at last week’s county commissioners meeting.

The decision to require a COVID-19 vaccination came as more than 285 million vaccine doses — 12.3 million in Pennsylvania alone — have been safely administered, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

“The vaccine has been proven to be the best tool that we have to provide for the public safety and to provide for the safety of our staff,” Herman said.

Herman added, “I think if we’re going to truly live up to our mission, which is to advance the health and wellbeing, then if not us, then who?”