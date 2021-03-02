As Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site prepares to launch in March, some details about how the location will work are becoming clear.

The site, at the former Bon-Ton store at Park City Center, on the Harrisburg Pike off Route 30, will be operated through a collaborative effort of local vaccine providers, with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health taking the lead and with Rock Lititz hired to handle the logistics.

The mass vaccination site is designed to handle a consistent flow of about 200 people getting shots at any given time and a daily total of up to 6,000 people.

The flow will be managed by about 150 workers guiding patients from the entrance through the vaccination process.

Here is a walk-through of what a patient's experience will be from making an appointment to leaving after getting a shot.

When will it open?

The center is tentatively planned for a pilot program of fewer than 1,000 vaccinations per day from March 8 through March 14, before shifting to normal operations with a goal of up to 6,000 vaccinations per day through June 30, according to the Lancaster County commissioners.

What hours will the site be open?

8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Can I just show up and get vaccinated?

No.

According to Tricia Fackler with the Rock Lititz marketing team, the first question someone will be asked when they walk up an entrance is “do you have an appointment?”

Without an appointment, a person can’t enter, Fackler said.

However, there will be staff in a “help tent” outside giving information about where and how to schedule an appointment. Spanish-language interpreters will be available on-site, and online interpretation services will be available for other languages, she said.

How do I get an appointment?

Appointments will be scheduled online at vaccinatelancaster.org or by phone. However, since the site hasn’t launched yet and vaccine doses are limited, the sign-up portal for appointments has not launched, according to Brett Marcy, spokesperson spokesman for the vaccination site.

Once there are enough vaccines secured to start scheduling appointments, Marcy said there will be press releases and other methods of letting the public know.

How much will it cost?

Marcy said there will be no out of pocket charges. However, “if they have insurance, they should bring their (information). Insurance may be billed for administrative cost.”

Once I have an appointment, what can I do if I don't have transportation?

Red Rose Transit Authority will have a bus route that stops at the mass vaccination site’s entrance, according to Rock Lititz General Manager Andrea Shirk.

“Route 2 will come and stop at the Bon-Ton — it’s going to be a standard route that goes through the city and has a bunch of different stops,” Shirk said.

RRTA also has a “paratransit” (shared ride) door-to-door transportation service that will also assist with getting people to the vaccine site, Shirk said.

All transportation through RRTA to the mass vaccination clinic will be free.

Lancaster County Office of Aging is also working with RRTA to assist older adults without transportation to get to vaccination appointments, said executive director Lon Wible.

“Similar to our collaboration with Red Rose Access for the provision of transportation to our senior centers and medical appointments, they will also be supporting older adults who do not have transportation from their homes (in Lancaster County) to Lancaster vaccination clinics, doctor’s offices, and pharmacies as well as the mass distribution clinic at the Bon-Ton,” he said.

How do I enter?

There will be two entrances that patients can use: the south entrance to the building along Harrisburg Pike, which is also the main federal Americans with Disabilities Act accessible entrance, and the west entrance along the Fountain Shoppes side of the building.

The entrance facing Boscov’s is for staff only and the entrance through the mall will be closed off.

If I do have an appointment and I’m allowed in, then what?

The site is created to have a consistent flow where a person can walk in and out within 30 minutes, according to Feckler.

Here are the steps:

1. Once inside, you will be directed to a “thermal screening” where you will be asked if you have any COVID-19 symptoms and get a temperature screening.

2. After the screening, you will be guided to a registration desk where a staff member will take your information and give you a scanable code with your information.

3. Once registered, you will be directed to queue up for a spot — the site has approximately 12 pods of about 20 seats each. There will be about 218 seats available for patients.

4. Once a seat opens up, a staff member will guide you towards a seat where a nurse will roll a cart over, scan your code to pull up your information and give you your shot.

5. After you get your shot, you will sit in the same seat for 15 minutes of observation.

6. If you don’t have a reaction, you will be directed to exit using the same way you entered.

If I come at the end of the day without an appointment, can I get a shot from unused supply?

No. Leftover shots caused by no-shows or cancelations will be returned to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Feckler said.

Do I have to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine?

Doses purchased using U.S. taxpayer dollars will be at no cost; however, the provider may charge an administration fee. According to the state health department, certain insurance providers should cover everything related to getting the vaccine. If you do not have insurance, you should still be eligible to get the vaccine at no charge — the state suggests calling the provider ahead of time to make sure you will not be charged.