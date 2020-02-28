As the COVID-19 situation develops, experts encourage people to stay informed by getting information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Those interested in a worldwide perspective may also want to check out the World Health Organization.
Here's a quick guide to finding that information.
CDC
- This page showing confirmed U.S. cases is updated Monday, Wednesday and Friday and shows numbers that were current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.
- This main page has links to a wide range of information, including "What you should know."
Pennsylvania Department of Health
- This main page answering common questions like "How can I help protect myself?" is updated regularly.
- The main PA Department of Health Twitter account is here.
- The main PA Department of Health Facebook page is here.
World Health Organization
- The WHO issues daily COVID-19 updates called situation reports. The most recent is at the top of the page. It includes confirmed case and death tallies.
- This main WHO COVID-19 page is updated regularly.
- This is the main WHO Twitter account.
- This is the main WHO Facebook page.