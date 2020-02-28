As the COVID-19  situation develops, experts encourage people to stay informed by getting information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Those interested in a worldwide perspective may also want to check out the World Health Organization.

Here's a quick guide to finding that information.

CDC

CDC coronavirus main page covid-19

This is a screenshot of cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html as of Feb. 28, 2020.

 CDC

Pennsylvania Department of Health

World Health Organization