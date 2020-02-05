The tax form most nonprofits have to file annually is called Form 990.
ProPublica's Nonprofit Explorer, which is free, is a good place to start looking for them. It is linked below.
Within Form 990, the primary compensation listings are in Schedule J. On ProPublica's site, you can navigate directly to that — after picking the organization — by clicking on the purple "Schedules" button under the fiscal year and selecting "Form 990, Schedule J."
The forms are significantly lagged; for instance, at the end of January 2020, the most recent ones available were — depending on the organization's accounting calendar — for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, or June 30, 2018.
One unusual exception in the Lancaster area is Penn State Health, which has different requirements because it's part of Penn State University. Its reports are included in the university's disclosures, which can be found here.