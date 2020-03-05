The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has a guide to help households prepare for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in their community.
The guide, available here, has sections for before, during and after an outbreak, and will be updated.
As of March 5, 2020, key points in the "before an outbreak" checklist are:
- Talk with the people who need to be included in your plan.
- Plan ways to care for those who might be at greater risk for serious complications.
- Get to know your neighbors.
- Identify aid organizations in your community.
- Create an emergency contact list.
- Practice everyday preventive actions now.
- Choose a room in your home that can be used to separate sick household members from those who are healthy.
- Learn about the emergency operations plan at your child’s school or childcare facility.
- Learn about your employer’s emergency operations plan.