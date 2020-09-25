Halloween celebrations in 2020, like most social activities, will look a lot different.

The CDC (Center for Disease Control) has released guidelines for all of the fall holidays, including Halloween. "Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses," according to the CDC.

On the CDC's website, they've compiled lists of lower risk activities, moderate risk activities and higher risk activities to participate in during Halloween season this year.

Traditional trick-or-treating is listed under the higher risk activities category, along with holding or attending crowded costume parties, going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household and using alcohol or drugs.

Activities like carving pumpkins with members of your household, decorating your living space and having virtual Halloween costume contests are all lower risk activities, per the CDC.

If you do decide to go trick-or-treating, the CDC asks that you wear a mask, social distance when possible and consider getting tested for COVID-19 afterwards. They also urge anyone who's been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 to not participate in any social activities during this Halloween season.

For more information from the CDC on celebrating fall holidays, visit their website here.

