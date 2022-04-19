COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County have mostly remained in the single digits over the past two weeks while the rate of new infections has modestly increased, according to state data.

The state Department of Health reported nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday. That figure has remained at 10 or lower since April 2.

No one in Lancaster County has died of COVID-19 in the last week, according to data from the county coroner’s office, leaving the total number of deaths since March 2020 at 1,654.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases rose to just below 36 cases per day on Monday, a 35% increase from a week earlier but still significantly lower than the January wave of new infections attributed to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

BA.2, a subvariant of omicron, accounted for 74.4% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States from April 10 through 16, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BA.2.12.1, another highly-contagious subvariant, accounted for 19% of new cases.