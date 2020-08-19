Insurance usually provides flu shots administered at doctor’s offices for free. Many pharmacies also offer them on a walk-in basis, generally charging if insurance doesn’t cover it.

The following local pharmacies have already started offering flu shots.

CVS: All pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations.

Giant Food Markets: At pharmacies. By Sept. 1, giantfoodstores.com/flushot will have info on drive-up vaccinations offered between Sept. 13 and Oct. 17.

Rite Aid: At all locations.

Sloan's Pharmacy: All locations for people age 65 and older; versions for younger people are coming.

Health systems said they expect to start offering flu shots soon.

Lancaster Health Center: Expects to offer them soon.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health: Starting in September at family practices, and at urgent cares for the first time at $32.

Penn State Health: At medical office locations in the coming weeks.

UPMC Lititz: At medical practices and Express Care locations starting Sept. 14, with drive-through clinics in Lancaster and Lititz sometime in October.

WellSpan Health: At scheduled appointments starting Aug. 24, and at urgent cares.

Pennsylvania also intends to again offer flu vaccine appointments for the uninsured or underinsured, as it has in the past via the county’s State Health Center at 1661 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, according to spokesman Nate Wardle.

However, Wardle wrote in an email, the department does not usually have those flu vaccines until September, and the centers are not currently open.