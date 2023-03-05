There continues to be a shortage of blood supplies in the United States, area health care organizations report.

Three local agencies encourage donors to come to blood drives and donor centers to keep that supply robust through the spring.

Those organizations have scheduled blood drives all over Lancaster County for the month of March.

Here’s a list of the places and times when you can donate blood through the end of the month.

Visit the websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor, for registration and for tips on how to prepare to donate.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County or to the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate by calling 717-544-0177 or going to LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of March include:

— Lancaster General Hospital, James Street Lobby, second floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

— Lancaster General Health, Willow Lakes, 212 Willow Valley Lakes Drive, Willow Street, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 8.

— Faith Reformed Church, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

— Lancaster General Health, Mill Building, 26 N. Cedar St., Lititz, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 15.

— Hosanna Church, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.

— Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main Street, Narvon, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.

— Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23

— Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant Street, Gordonville, 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

Central PA Blood Bank

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

Remaining area blood drives through the end of March are:

— Root’s Country Market & Auction, 705 Graystone Road, south of Manheim, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

— Lancaster Family YMCA, city center branch, 265 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

— Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, in the Family Life Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, south of Lititz, in the theater lobby, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 20.

— Good’s Store, 333 W. Fourth St., Quarryville, in the parking lot next to the digital sign, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, in the store space next to White House Black Market, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 24.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, March 27.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, register in the lobby, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.

— Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Manheim Township, in the bloodmobile, noon to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of March include:

— Penn State Health Medical Group, Lime Spring Hematology-Oncology, 2221 Noll Drive, Suite B, Lancaster, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 6.

— Columbia Borough Fire Department, 726 Manor St. at 10th Street, Columbia, 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 6.

— Christ Lutheran Church, 75 E. High St., Elizabethtown, noon to 5 p.m. Monday, March 13.

— Comfort Suites, 543 Champ Blvd., near Landisville, 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.

— Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, 150 N. Pointe Blvd., Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

— Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 110 Durlach Road, Ephrata, 2:45 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

— Landisville Intermediate Center, 330 Mumma Drive, Landisville, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

— Lititz Martial Arts, 400 N. Cedar St., Lititz, 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 27.

— West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W. Willow Road, Willow Street, 1:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.