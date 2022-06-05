Blood supplies are still low across the United States, and area blood banks say your donation of blood is still very much needed.

Here are some places and times when you can donate blood through three organizations in our area through the end of June. Visit the websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor, and how to prepare to donate.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County as well as Monday through Friday at the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives or the donor center by calling 717-544-0177, or schedule online at LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood donors will receive a free gift, according to a news release.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of June include:

— Lancaster General Health Mill Building, 26 N. Cedar St., Lititz, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.

— Caernarvon Fire Company, 2145 Main St., Narvon, 2-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

— Intercourse Fire Company, 10 New Holland Road, Intercourse, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

— Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Road, Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

— Hand-in-Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Drive, Bird-in-Hand, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

— Mellinger Mennonite Church, 1916 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

— Lancaster General Hospital, James Street lobby, second floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.

— Lancaster General Health Willow Lakes, 212 Willow Lakes Drive, Willow Street, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.

— Blue Ball Fire Company Auxiliary Banquet Hall, 4305 Division Highway, Blue Ball, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 23.

— Faith Church Quarryville, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

— Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

— Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, June 30.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register, and schedule a time and place to donate, at RedCrossBlood.org.

Those donating in June will receive a $5 e-gift card and will be entered in a nationwide contest to win a trip to Memphis and Graceland in conjunction with the new “Elvis” movie.

As of late last week, the following donation sites had open appointments through June:

— Spooky Nook Sports, 75 Champ Blvd., Manheim, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.

— LCBC Church Ephrata, 6 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

— Forgiven Worship Center, 325 W. Main St., New Holland, 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 10.

— New Holland Mennonite Church, 18 Western Ave., New Holland, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 10.

— Honey Brook Presbyterian Church, 4331 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11.

— AAA Central Penn, 804 Estelle Drive, Lancaster, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

— Wesley United Methodist Church, 46 W. Main St., Strasburg, 1-6 p.m. Monday, June 20.

— Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, noon to 5 p.m. Friday, June 24.

— Eden Resort Inn, 222 Eden Road, Lancaster, 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 28.

— Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S Hess St., Quarryville, 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 30.

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

Remaining area blood drives with open appointments for June include:

— Lancaster Barnstormers/Clipper Magazine Stadium, 650 N. Prince St., bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 6.

— Kirkwood Community Blood Drive, 422 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood, bloodmobile, 5-9 p.m. Monday, June 6.

— Arthur Reisinger Memorial Blood Drive, Salt Shaker Ministries, 2346 River Road, Bainbridge, in the banquet room, 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

— Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farm Crest Drive, Farm Crest Community Room, Ephrata, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

— Elizabethtown Fire Department, 171 N. Mount Joy St., Elizabethtown, in the banquet hall, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

— Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, in the conference room, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

— Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz, bloodmobile, noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

— Riverside Lodge No. 503, 25 Cool Creek Road, Wrightsville, bloodmobile, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 542 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 20.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, lobby; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, between White House Black Market and Williams Sonoma, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 24.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, in the fire station, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 27.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, theater lobby, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, and Wednesday, June 29.