According to the American Red Cross, there’s still a blood shortage crisis in our region.

Wintry weather and a rise in COVID-19 cases resulted in blood drive cancellations and fewer people giving blood, leading to the shortage at medical centers and hospitals.

For more information online about the shortage, read lanc.news/BloodShortage.

There are plenty of places you can donate blood during February.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County as well as at the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave, Lancaster.

Visit LGhealth.org/giveblood for more information on hours, rules and procedures for donors.

From now through Feb. 24, LG Health is participating in the Bleed Blue Challenge.

Donors may donate blood in the name of a participating area police department. During January, 430 pints of blood were received in the names of various departments.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to come to the blood drives by calling 717-544-0177, or schedule online at LGhealth.org/giveblood.

Mobile drives scheduled for the rest of February are:

— Hosanna Church of Lititz, 29 Green Acre Road, Lititz, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

—Intercourse Fire Company, 10 New Holland Road, Intercourse, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

— Caernarvon Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

— Lancaster City Bureau of Police, 39 W. Chestnut St., Lancaster, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

— Faith Reformed Church, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.

— Bird in Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Drive, Bird-in-Hand, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

— Manheim Township Public Library, 595 Granite Run Drive, Lancaster, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

Remaining mobile blood drives with open appointments for February are:

— Kirkwood Mennonite Church, 422 Maple Shade Road, Kirkwood (bloodmobile), 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7.

— Fivepointville Fire Company, 1087 Dry Tavern Road, Denver, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.

— Penn Cinema, 541 Airport Road, south of Lititz (theater lobby), noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

— Martindale Fire Co., 542 Gristmill Road, Ephrata (training room), 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, in the store space between White House Black Market and Williams Sonoma, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.

— Rheems Fire Department, Rheems Fire Department, conference room, 350 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

— Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata (bloodmobile), noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue — Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register, and schedule a time and place to donate, online at RedCrossBlood.org.

As of late last week, the following donation sites had a few appointments left:

— Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.

— Brossman Commons, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16.