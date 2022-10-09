Blood supplies are still low across the United States, area blood bank personnel report, adding that your donation of blood is still urgently needed.

If the blood supply shrinks, they say, adequate blood products may not be available to hospitals during emergencies.

Here are places and times when you can donate blood through three organizations in our area through the end of October. Visit the websites for information on who qualifies to be a donor, for registration and for information on how to prepare to donate.

Donors should check online or contact these organizations to register for these mobile drives or donor centers in advance, and to make sure time slots at these drives haven’t filled up.

Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank

To donate to the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, donors can sign up online at 717giveblood.org or call 800-771-0059.

You can donate Monday through Friday at the Lancaster Donor Center, 3027 Columbia Ave., in East Hempfield Township, or Monday through Thursday and Saturday at the Ephrata Donor Center, 446 N. Reading Road, Suite 201, Ephrata. Hours are posted on the website.

Remaining area blood drives through October are:

— Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, in the Family Life Center, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.

— Penn Cinema, theater lobby, 541 Airport Road, Lititz, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

— Martin’s Country Market, 1717 W. Main St., Ephrata, in the bloodmobile, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

— Martindale Community Blood Drive, 527 Gristmill Road, Ephrata, in the training room, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17.

— Rheems Fire Department, 350 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, in the conference room, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

— Park City Center, 142 Park City Center, Lancaster, next door to the White House Black Market, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

— John Herr’s Village Market, 25 Manor Ave., Millersville, in the parking lot, 1-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

— Garden Spot Fire Rescue, Station 1, 339 E. Main St., New Holland, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

— Universal Athletic Club, 2323 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, in the lobby, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Donors may go to blood drives throughout Lancaster County or to the Blood Donor Center at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Suburban Pavilion, 2104 Harrisburg Ave., Lancaster, Monday through Friday.

All blood donors must schedule an appointment to donate, by calling 717-544-0177 or going online at LGhealth.org/giveblood. Visit the website for donor center hours.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of October include:

— Lancaster General Hospital, James Street Lobby, second floor, 555 Duke St., Lancaster, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11.

— Hand-in-Hand Fire Company, 313 Enterprise Drive, Bird-in-Hand, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.

— Blue Ball Fire Company, Auxiliary Banquet Hall, 4305 Division Highway, Blue Ball, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

— Faith Church, 611 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

— Gordonville Fire Company, 3204 Vigilant St., Gordonville, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

— Bareville Fire Company, 211 E. Main St., Leola, 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

— Providence Township Building, 200 Mount Airy Road, New Providence, 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

— Kinzer Fire Company, 3521 Lincoln Highway East, Kinzers, 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.

— Witmer Fire Protection Agency, 455 Mount Sydney Road, Witmer, 2-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27.

American Red Cross

American Red Cross donors can register and schedule a time and place to donate at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drives scheduled through the end of October include:

— LCBC Church, 6 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

— United Methodist Church, 101 S. Hess St., Quarryville, 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

— Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

— Brossman Commons, 1 Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

— Wesley United Methodist Church, 46 W. Main St., Strasburg, 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26.